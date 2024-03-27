It’s almost time for the 8th Annual Jackie Bartels’ Kids Conservation Fest!

Less than two weeks until the 8th Annual Jackie Bartels’ Kids Conservation Fest!

“I started this event 8 years ago as a way to allow kids in our local areas to enjoy outdoor activities, while also teaching them about conservation and prolonging our resources,” said Nick Lichenstein, event organizer. “I reached out to my good buddy Lance Trotti, President of the Bayou Lafourche Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association, and we put on the first event. We were expected 35 kids– and over 300 showed up. It was a bit of a shock but a huge success!”

Since their first event 8 years ago, the Kids Conservation Fest has drawn anywhere from 300-500 local kids yearly. Just a few years after their first event, Lichenstein’s grandmother passed away, and the event became the Jackie Bartels’ Kids Conservation Fest in her honor. “My grandmother loved any outdoor activity, and we wanted to honor her with the continuation of this festival,” said Lichenstein.

2024’s Kids Conservation Fest will be one for the books. Grab your family and friends and head over to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. for the fun!

For just $5/ person, here’s some things you can look forward to a day of full admission to the Children’s Museum, a 360 photo booth, live alligator petting, duck calling, life-size Connect Four and Jenga, an archery station, a basket toss, casting instruction, pellet Rifles, corn hole competitions, decoy ring toss, arts and crafts, fish identification, bounce houses, fresh popcorn, snowballs, and much more.