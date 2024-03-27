It’s almost time for the 8th Annual Jackie Bartels’ Kids Conservation Fest!

RMM honors long-time volunteer Linda “TooToo” Theriot with Hallway Dedication
March 27, 2024
RMM honors long-time volunteer Linda “TooToo” Theriot with Hallway Dedication
March 27, 2024

Photo provided by the Jackie Bartels' Kids Conservation Fest via Facebook.

Less than two weeks until the 8th Annual Jackie Bartels’ Kids Conservation Fest!


 

“I started this event 8 years ago as a way to allow kids in our local areas to enjoy outdoor activities, while also teaching them about conservation and prolonging our resources,” said Nick Lichenstein, event organizer. “I reached out to my good buddy Lance Trotti, President of the Bayou Lafourche Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association, and we put on the first event. We were expected 35 kids– and over 300 showed up. It was a bit of a shock but a huge success!”

 

Since their first event 8 years ago, the Kids Conservation Fest has drawn anywhere from 300-500 local kids yearly. Just a few years after their first event, Lichenstein’s grandmother passed away, and the event became the Jackie Bartels’ Kids Conservation Fest in her honor. “My grandmother loved any outdoor activity, and we wanted to honor her with the continuation of this festival,” said Lichenstein.

 

2024’s Kids Conservation Fest will be one for the books. Grab your family and friends and head over to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. for the fun!
For just $5/ person, here’s some things you can look forward to a day of full admission to the Children’s Museum, a 360 photo booth, live alligator petting, duck calling, life-size Connect Four and Jenga, an archery station, a basket toss, casting instruction, pellet Rifles, corn hole competitions, decoy ring toss, arts and crafts, fish identification, bounce houses, fresh popcorn, snowballs, and much more.
Not only can local families look forward to a day of fun and education, but the Blue Boot Rodeo + Childrens Water Safety Awareness will be fitting and gifting each child in attendance with a life jacket as an effort to help promote water safety as the summer months approach.
For more information about the Jackie Bartels Kid’s Conservation Fest, please visit their Facebook page.
Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

Related posts

March 27, 2024

Weekend Roundup: March 29-31

Read more