Its time for the annual TPPL Wellness 360 Health Expo

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library System will host a Wellness 360 Expo for all community members on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the Main Library.

The annual Wellness Expo at the Library will host local health experts to connect Terrebonne Parish members with access to services such as free health screenings, mini movement classes, health information, demonstrations, kids activities, and more. This event is free and open to the public to promote community health, and is sponsored by Terrebonne General Health System.

For more information, please call (985) 876-5861 ext. 233, email eelliott@mytpl.org, or visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library System Facebook.