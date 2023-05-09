It’s time for the TFAE 2023 Food Festival & Run for Excellence

It’s time for the annual TFAE Food Festival & Run for Excellence, coming to Downtown Houma on Saturday, May 13, 2023! The event is sponsored by Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute.

As said on the TFAE official website, “The Run for Excellence is the primary fundraiser for TFAE. The funds are used to help local educators fund their programs through grants. With over $1,800,000 in grants awarded to local educators, TFAE has become a valuable source for Terrebonne’s public schools– funding various projects and programs. So, come out and join us for good music, great food and the most happening all-inclusive after party – all for a great cause!” TFAE Executive Director Ashlee Barahona explained further, “This event has been a staple in the community for over two decades, and we are looking forward to crowds being bigger than ever in 2023. Come out and support our educators and community!”

The event will begin with the Battle of the High School Bands starting at 4:00 p.m. in front of the Courthouse in Downtown Houma. Following the Battle of the Bands, both the 5k Run for Excellence and the Food Fest will begin at 6:00 p.m. The Food Fest will include over 30 different food booths to chose from, including boiled and fried shrimp, jambalaya, pastalaya, hamburgers and more. The ticket prices to attend the Food Fest are $25 for patrons over 21 years old and $15 for those under 21 years old. The price of a ticket covers all-you-can-eat from the different food vendors– no separate payments needed! The Food Fest will run until 10:00 p.m, with live music from the Kings of Neon all night. Food Fest tickets may be purchased here.

If you are interested in registering for the 5k Run for Excellence, online registration is $30 and includes all-you-can-eat and drink entrance to the Food Fest following the race, and a race swag bag with a t-shirt included. Online registration ends May 13, so please register soon here. For more information about this exciting event, please visit the TFAE 2023 Food Festival & Run For Excellence Facebook page or the TFAE official website.