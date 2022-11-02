Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) invites the community to save the date for its signature Krewe of You Mardi Gras Parade.

The next event will be held on February 5, 2023 at Krewe of Aphrodite Hall, 212 Venture Blvd, Houma, LA. Krewe of You is a sensory safe Mardi Gras event open to children of all ages with sensitivity to sensory stimuli, such as those on the autism spectrum. The event includes a “quiet” parade with wagon floats and throws, carnival crafts, free play and more.

Spaces will be limited so keep an eye out on the website at www.jaofhouma.com and facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ JAofHouma for more information on sign-ups.