Join the fun at the 7th Jackie Bartels Kids Conservation Fest this Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and pass a good time with your kids! Taking place at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, guests will enjoy a variety of fun outdoor and conservation activities for kids and adults including dog demos, duck calling, bait casting contests, wildlife ID, antler hunts, and a gator egg hut at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 and include museum access, and food.

“The purpose of this event is to put kids back in the outdoors with a focus on conservation,” said Nick Lichenstein, event organizer. “After my grandmother passed away, we named the festival after her. She loved kids and she instilled in me the importance of conservation of our resources for future generations to enjoy. It is now my passion to continue to aid in making sure my kids, grandkids, and all children of our community understand the blessing that come from the outdoors and the importance of protecting them.”

The event is made possible from partnerships between local conservation organizations, including Ducks Unlimited, Coastal Conservation Association, Bayou Country Children’s Museum and GATR Coolers. Purchase tickets online or at the BCCM on event day.