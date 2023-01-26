Jambalaya Writers’ Conference returns in March

The Terrebonne Parish Library will host the 18th annual Jambalaya Writers’ Conference on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive, Houma. No registration required. This event is free of charge and open to the public.



The guest speaker will be Karen Knotts, actress and author of the book Tied Up in Knotts, a tribute to her beloved father and famous actor Don Knotts. Her panel will begin at 4:30 p.m.



Other writers and panelists include Farren Clark, Hannah Kate Stallo, J. Bruce Fuller and Nathaniel Rich. Paneltopics include poetry, world building, and book marketing.

Adrian Van Young and J. Bruce Fuller will be available for editor pitch sessions for writers with a completed manuscript. Attendees can sign up at the information table on the day of the conference, and sessions are first come, first served.



The First Page American Idol returns for those interested in an anonymous, professional critique from a panel of judges. First pages can be submitted at the information table on the day of the conference. The panel goes through as many pages as time allows.