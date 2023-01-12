James Pierce’s 8 Seconds to Glory returns to Houma this weekend

James Pierce’s popular bull riding rodeo is coming to Houma’s Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center at 7 p.m., on Saturday, January 14.

The event will host more than thirty professional bull riders from all over the country, including states such as Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama. Several local bull riders from Louisiana will be highlighted in the event as well.

The event organizer, James Pierce, spoke with the Times of Houma/Thibodaux about the significance of the rodeo partnering with the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center. “I had a friend who survived cancer, and then I was diagnosed myself,” said Pierce. “The Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center saved my life. I am living proof of our motto that early detection does save lives, so we really want to host a fun event that is also educational for our community.”

Pierce also stated that the event will include special surprises and performances to honor those community members who have recently passed. “We want to dedicate those who have lost their lives or their loved ones recently, particularly soldiers or cancer victims,” said Pierce. “This event is an opportunity to remember them.”

Tickets for James Pierce’s 8 Seconds to Glory are available now on Ticketmaster or at the Barry P. Bonvillain Box Office on the day of the event. For more information, call (985) 850-4657.