JA’s Dancing with the Stars returns in August!

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is pleased to announce the return of the annual Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Gala, presented by SafeZone, on Saturday, August 19 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30.

Guest emcees John Poiencot and Tim Stevens will host as local celebrity dancers and their professional partners compete for the Mirrorball Trophy at this signature event that raises funds to assist children and families in need throughout Terrebonne Parish.

Tickets are on sale now at jaofhouma.ejoinme.org/jadwts. General Admission starts at $75 and includes entrance to the dance off, hors d‘oeuvres, drinks, a silent auction, prize drawings, and so much more.

Attire guide for the evening is cocktail, sequins encouraged!

All funds raised benefit the service projects of JA of Houma, which include providing support, companionship, and activities to the local women’s shelter, adult residential homes, nursing and assisted living homes, and children’s service organizations such as MacDonell Children’s Services Residential Home. Also supported are JA Helping Hands (meeting emergent community needs like hurricane relief), Santa’s Sneakers (Christmas shoe distribution for children in need), Krewe of You (a sensory safe Mardi Gras for children of all ages), and more.

ABOUT JUNIOR AUXILIARY OF HOUMA:

Junior Auxiliary of Houma is a non-profit organization of local women who volunteer their time to be active, constructive community participants and to assume leadership roles in meeting community needs. Junior Auxiliary provides its members the opportunity to serve and to be a vital part of the community.