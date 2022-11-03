Jazz Brunch to support TCU Foodbank and St. Francis Vegetable Garden

Join the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank (TCU) for an afternoon of food, fun and festivities and fill the house while filling our communities’ pantries. Help end food insufficiency in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes by supporting the TCU Foodbank and the St. Francis Vegetable Gardens.

A Jazz Brunch will be held on Saturday, November 6, from 1-3:30 p.m., at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. Tickets for the event are available at two price points: the Jazz Brunch ticket is $50 and includes brunch and beverages. The concert only ticket includes balcony seating to enjoy the concert. Although the concert tickets do not include food or beverages, there will be some available in the concession area. Click here to purchase your tickets today!

Music will be provided by the well-known Assunto Dukes!, A Dukes of Dixieland tribute band. They are nationally renowned musicians, playing real jazz music!

There will also be a silent auction hosted by Black Tie Auctions that include cruises, signed sports memorabilia, art, jewelry, and much more! You can help raise critical funds by participating in the auction or by donating. The online auction will close at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Click here for more information or to start bidding.

A huge thank you goes out to the event vendors, including food catered by Michelle’s of Houma, and mimosas provided by the Rotary Club of Downtown Houma.

All proceeds from this event will go to the St. Francis Vegetable Garden. The non-profit has two gardens, one in Houma and one in Thibodaux. The gardens will provide fresh produce to the food insecure in our communities. The gardens will have 75 rows, tractors, and Gap Foods will be donating cabbage and lettuce seedlings for the winter harvest. They will be able to accomplish these tasks because of the money being raised at the Jazz Brunch.