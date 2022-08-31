Join a Panel Discussion about Faith on Sept. 6 and Learn about “ἀπολογία”

Join Father Brice Higginbotham for a panel discussion about faith on Tuesday, September 6.

Fr. Higginbotham, a priest of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, will be a part of a panel discussion “ἀπολογία.” ἀπολογία is Latin for apology from the Greek word “ἀπολογία” which means a formal defense of an opinion, position, or action. The panel will discuss faith on Tuesday, September 6, at the Peltier Auditorium on Nicholls State University Campus at 6:30 p.m.

The discussion is open to the public and all are welcome. The panel will include Professor of English Allen Alexander, Professor of Biology Solomon David, Fr. Brice Higginbotham, Professor of Political Science David Whitney, and Professor of Physics, Pastor Chad Young.