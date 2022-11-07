Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is encouraging tobacco and nicotine users to join millions of Americans in pledging to give up nicotine— for a few hours, for the day, or for longer— on Thursday, November 17, in honor of the nationwide event, the Great American Smokeout.

Visit a CIS location on November 17 to learn how our all-star team can help you to quit nicotine for good. Let the CIS team support you and work with you to create a personalized plan for success. CIS’s rate of success is five times higher than the national average.

Smoking is the largest preventable risk factor of cardiovascular disease. Smoking causes high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and increased risk of heart attack and stroke. A fourth of the deaths from heart disease each year can be linked directly to smoking. The connection is that cigarette smoke causes damage to the lining of the blood vessels.

CIS helps those who use all types of nicotine or tobacco. The program is unique in that it combines medical evaluations, medications (both prescription and nicotine replacement) and individual or group counseling sessions. CIS works with each patient individually on a personalized quit plan. Private pay or self-pay are accepted.

No matter where you are on your quit journey, if you are unsure to begin or if you are celebrating being tobacco free, we welcome you to join us. To learn more about how CIS can help you quit smoking, call 1-877-288-0011 or learn more at www.cardio.com/tobacco-free.

About the Great American Smokeout

For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November. The Great American Smokeout is an opportunity for people who smoke to commit to healthy, smoke -free lives – not just for a day, but year round. The Great American Smokeout event challenges people to stop smoking and helps people learn about the many tools they can use to help them quit and stay quit.

