Join Houma natives at book signing event

Bayou Black native and author Ken Wells, along with co-author and Houma native Hillary Wells, will host a signing event of their book “Swamped” in Houma. On Sunday, March 5, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, the authors will be reading and signing copies of their new release. The book recently ranked as number one on Amazon’s New Releases in Teen & Young Adult Country Life eBooks.

In their book, Jack Landry, a Cajun teenager, and weekend swamp-tour guide is one of two survivors in a plane crash in the Atchafalaya. He finds himself in the swamp with Olivia Fitzgerald, a wealthy New York teenager. After saving them from the sinking plane, the real adventure begins, as Jack must use his swamp-savvy skills to keep them alive, and navigate their unlikely love story.

This event is free and open to the public. Head over to Bayou Terrebonne Distillers with your copy, or grab a copy of “Swamped” at the event, and get it signed by the local legends!

