Join Market at the Marina rain or shine

Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, September 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (rain or shine). Due to the weather, this month’s market will held on the third floor of the Terrebonne General parking garage. Over 30 farmer’s market vendors will offer a variety of delicious and unique foods at this month’s event.

Attendees can expect seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, butter, jams, jellies, tea, farm-to-table meat, fresh seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, salsa, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors with various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10.

The featured non-profits are CASA of Terrebonne and Bayou Region Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.). CASA of Terrebonne will educate on its services and upcoming training for new advocates.

This month, Marina Sprouts, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care, will have kids’ games and physical activities. St. Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab will have engaging activities for kids to explore and experiment. Attendees can also enjoy a live performance by the House Band from Cournoyer Center for Music Performance.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor or location changes, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook and Instagram or visit tghealthsystem.com.