Join the Cajun Music Preservation Society for Cajun Jam

The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites the community of to come out and enjoy an evening of live music, food, and fun at its Cajun Jam event. The outdoor event will be held today, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Gina’s at the Legion.

The Cajun Jam is free and open to the public. The Cajun Music Preservation Society will provide an open stage for local music acts to share their art or simply come out and enjoy the music. Cajun Jam is open to all ages and experience levels. Cajun jams take place on the first and third Wednesday of the month. The society’s mission is to promote, preserve, and enhance the awareness and appreciation of traditional Cajun music within the southeast region of Louisiana.

Gina’s at the Legion is located at 114 St. Mary Street in Thibodaux. For more information on the Cajun Jam, contact the Cajun Music Preservation Society online or email welovecajunmusic@gmail.com.