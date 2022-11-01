Terrebonne Parish school board candidates respond to 13 Points Education Plan
November 1, 2022
The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) along with Restore the Mississippi River Delta and several local partners will host a series of community conversations ahead of the 2023 Coastal Master Plan’s official release in early January 2023.

The meetings in November and December will be an opportunity for communities across the coast to engage directly with the Coastal Master Plan team. The local meeting scheduled for Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes will take place on Thursday, November 10 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Larose Regional Park and Civic Center located at 307 E 5th St. in Larose.


Topics to be discussed include:

  • Discussion on how CPRA is addressing challenges facing specific regions
  • Near-term regional projects considered for the 2023 Draft Coastal Master Plan
  • What a future without action looks like across the coast and in specific region
  • Review of draft 2023 plan regional and coastwide maps
  • Demonstration of the updated beta version of the Master Plan Data Viewer (interactive)

There will be an open house and complimentary dinner, beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a short presentation and longer discussion at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will include an interactive demonstration of the updated Master Plan Data Viewer which is being developed along with the plan. Registration for the event is required and can be completed online.

 

