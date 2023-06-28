Join the fun at the 4th of July Market at the Marina

Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association invite you to kick off your weekend-long freedom celebration with Market at the Marina. Support local vendors by finding what need for your 4th of July BBQ, and don’t forget to wear your red white and blue! The event will take place on Saturday, July 1, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (rain or shine) at the marina across from Terrebonne General.

With over 30 vendors, visitors can expect to find fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, farm-to-table meats, bread, salsa, infused cooking oil, sauces, granola, baked goods, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors with various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10.

The Marina Sprouts theme for this month is the Fourth of July, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care. Kids will have the opportunity to participate in activities such as potato sack races and limbo to keep them moving.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.