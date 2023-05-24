Join the St. Francis Vegetable Garden for their spring fundraiser and ladybug release!

The St. Francis Vegetable Garden in Houma is excited to announce their upcoming spring fundraiser, ”It’s Still Spring!” The fun celebration will run from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at 32A Reinzi Drive in Thibodaux and will include a ladybug release, crafts, games, and more, with all proceeds going towards the Garden’s mission.

”If you aren’t familiar with us or what we do, the mission at St. Francis Vegetable Garden is to grow and provide fresh food for people in the community. We have four gardens across Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish and donate everything we grow to the TCU Food Bank,” said Managing Director Daisy Cheramie. ”At our spring fundraiser, we will have games for the kids, face painting, a craft station, a wildlife refuge booth, the local animal shelter hosting pet adoptions, and a ladybug release for everyone to enjoy. It will be a great event!”

Entry to the ”It’s Still Spring” event is completely free and open to the public. Tickets will be sold at the door to participate in specific booths. For more information, please visit the St. Francis Vegetable Garden Facebook page.