Join the Women’s Business Alliance for their next Luncheon event

The Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) of the Bayou Region has announced their next WBA Luncheon event on May 11, 2023, beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Melvin Restaurant, 1023 Saadi St. in Houma. The luncheon will feature guest speakers Cherry and Sherry Wilmore, “Everybody’s Favorite Twins.”

As said in an official statement, “The mission of the Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) is to improve the quality of life for women by empowering them in their professional and personal endeavors and/or relationships. In doing so, it is the

goal of the WBA to enrich its members through networking, education, community involvement, mentoring of future generations, and community involvement.” The WBA hosts many events throughout the year to encourage a tight-knit and supportive community, and all are welcome to attend the upcoming luncheon.

“May is National Foster Care Month, and the Wilmore sisters were a part of the foster care system growing up,” said WBA of the Bayou Region Director Nicol Montiville. “So they will be providing their unique perspective on foster care as guest speakers.” Montiville also explained that this upcoming luncheon is a special one, because WBA of the Bayou Region will be awarding their Women’s Business Alliance Scholarships to their recipients, Central Lafourche High School senior Molly Freeman, and Terrebonne High School senior Candence Luquette. Each senior will receive $1,000 with the scholarship, sponsored by Barker Automotive Group. The WBA Scholarship Program was created with “the purpose of assisting our future women business leaders in pursuing their educational goals.”

To register for the upcoming WBA Luncheon, please click here. For more information about the Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region, please visit their Facebook or website.