Join Thibodaux Area Scouts in Supporting the Blood Center August 30

Join the Thibodaux Area Scouts Tuesday, August 30 in supporting the Blood Center.

Donate blood on the 30 to help out the Blood Center and bring your children to learn what the local Scout groups are all about! They will have information available for local Girl Scout Troops, Cub Scout Packs, Scouts BSA Troops, and they will also have a presentation for kids by the Blood Center.

Come out to the Scout Hut in Thibodaux, 699 Bayou Lane, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to donate. To donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old and weigh 110 lbs. to donate. 16-year-olds may donate as long as they are 130 lbs. and have signed parental consent. Walk-ins are welcome, however, you can register in advance here.