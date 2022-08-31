Join Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center for Restorative Yoga Class

September is National Yoga Month and Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is celebrating by educating the community on the benefits of yoga. The fitness center invites you to take a break from your hectic schedule and wind down at its Restorative Yoga Class, a one hour session that allows guests to relax their mind and body to rest and restore.

“We use props such as bolsters and blankets to support the body in various postures. When the body is supported, the mind and body are given the message to let go of deeply held tension thus leaving you feeling restored. All fitness levels are welcome.”

Tickets for the class are $35 for members and $55 for non members. Classes will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, September 7 from 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14 from 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 21 from 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 28 from 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

The maximum number of participants for the class is 10. Refunds will not be issued. The Restorative Yoga class will be held at Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center, located at 726 N Acadia. For more information, contact the center at (985) 493-4950.