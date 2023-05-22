Join TPL and Louisiana-native singer/songwriters for a Songwriter Session

The Terrebonne Parish Library with Barry Chauvin and Tommy Ike Hailey will be hosting their second Songwriter Session this upcoming Saturday, May 27 at the North Branch Library from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Each session of the series will feature a different technique of storytelling through music, according to Terrebonne Parish Library’s Facebook page. The sessions will be hosted by Louisiana-native singer/songwriters Barry Chauvin and Tommy Ike Hailey, each who have decades of experience and are known for their observational storytelling through songwriting.

The Songwriter Sessions are completely free and open to the public, however registration is required. Registration can be completed online. The sessions will take place from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the following dates:

May 27

August 26

September 30

The event is sponsored by the Bayou Regional Arts Council, the Terrebonne Parish Library System, and the Houma Downtown Development Corporation. Come out and learn techniques from two experienced songwriters! For more information, contact Kati Callais at (985) 876-5861 or kcallais@mytpl.org.