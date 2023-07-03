Josh Garrett Band returns to the bandstand this Saturday for Luminate Houma

July 3, 2023
July 3, 2023

The Josh Garrett Band will return to the Luminate Houma Bandstand on Saturday, July 8, 2023, produced by Spilt Liquor Productions.


The outdoor, live-music event will take place at the Memorial Park in Downtown Houma and is family-friendly and completely free to the public! Come with your fold-out chairs and enjoy the exceptional local talent. CASA of Terrebonne will be in attendance providing activities for kids, and food and drinks will be available at local establishments within walking distance such as Mahony’s, Boxer & the Barrel, Downtown Jeaux, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, & Bayou Terrebonne Distillers.

In addition to great food and music, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing local artists as well. Luminate Houma is sponsored by Houma Main Street, Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, and Jam Up Marketing. Grab your friends and family and come to Houma Main Street on Saturday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. for a fantastic time! For more information about Luminate Houma, please visit their Facebook.

Isabelle Gareis
