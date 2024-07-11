July 19 Bayouside Gallery Showcases ‘Storm Shelter’ Workshop Works

Visit the Bayouside Gallery on Friday, July 19, for works from the recent “Storm Shelter” workshop.

The gallery will feature works created during the museum’s “Storm Shelter” workshop which was taught by bayou-native Brooks Frederick. Admission will be $3 and refreshments will be served. Storm Shelter was a two-week art workshop hosted for Terrebonne Parish residents that was focused on the emotional process through the avenue of art. The July 19 show will feature works by workshop participants and Frederick. This event will run from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at 7910 W Park Avenue in Houma.

Frederick is a classically trained painter based in Brooklyn and New Orleans. He believes in the power of art to bring about positive social change. His portraits, created using tar and oil recovered from the 2010 BP oil spill, have been widely exhibited and used to inspire community gatherings supporting environmental justice. Brooks teaches painting and drawing at Adelphi University and offers semi-private lessons at the Brooklyn Free School, as well as workshops in the greater New Orleans area. His recent TEDx talk, “From Harm to Harmony,” can be viewed here.