July 4th weekend roundup!

Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo | July 4 – 6 | Fourchon Pavilion, Port Fourchon– Fish, eat, dance and win at the annual Tarpon Rodeo! Proceeds provide college scholarships and school equipment for South Lafourche students. Come out for some fun for the whole family!

American Military History Tour | July 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Regional Military Museum– Enjoy learning about our military history and the reason we celebrate our freedom with a tour of the museum!

4th of July Freedom Flow Yoga | July 4 at 9:15 a.m. | M Power Yoga– Freedom Flow Yoga this July 4th in downtown Houma! Light up your smile and sparkle your pose.

Pop Up Cardio Pilates Class | July 4 at 9 a.m. | Root2Rise– Fire up your 4th by joining in a scorcher of a workout that’ll leave you feeling fireworks-worthy!

Let Freedom Ring Festival | July 4 from 3 -10 p.m. | Peltier Park, Thibodaux– Celebrate Independence Day with a fun-filled afternoon including food, shopping, live music, a cake walk, a cornhole tournament, an auction, and a bike parade and contest at Peltier Park! Be sure to stay for the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Good Earth 4th of July Festival | July 4 from 2 – 9 p.m. | Bayou Country Sports Park, Houma– The festival will feature food trucks and beverage vendors, live music, fireworks and more! The music line-up includes PBR Plus from 2 – 3:15 p.m., Nonc Nu & da Wild Matous from 3:30 – 5:15 p.m., Junior Lacrosse from 5:30-7 p.m., and Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. from 7:15 – 9 p.m. Come early and bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets! Enjoy all the amenities the park has to offer, including the splash pad (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.), the beach, sand volleyball courts and fishing ponds. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Please, no outside coolers, food or beverage.

Rotary Plaza Music Series | July 4 from 5 – 8 p.m. | Rotary Centennial Plaza– Enjoy free music every Thursday evening on the Rotary Centennial Plaza in downtown Houma! This week features the talented Tony Bergeron.

Market at the Marina | July 6 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Marina, Houma– Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday rain or shine. The event will feature vendors offering a variety of delicious foods and products. Attendees can expect seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, butter, jams, jellies, tea, farm-to-table meat, fresh seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, salsa, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors with various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10. In the event of rain, the Market will relocate to the parking garage at Terrebonne General.

4th of July Celebration | July 6 from 12 – 11 p.m. | CoCo Marina– This event features multiple food vendors including Tumbao, Fat Boy Phillies, Flami Ngyuen, Mai Kitchen, snowballs, the annual boat parade, and closes out with a fireworks show! The live music line-up includes the Josh Garrett Band at 12 p.m., Joe Stark Band at 3 p.m., The Poboys at 6 p.m., and JP Bourgeois at 9 p.m.