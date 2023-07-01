July Is Louisiana Residents Discounts Month at The National WWII Museum

Your summer vacation destination is right in your backyard! During the month of July, Louisiana residents can visit The National WWII Museum’s immersive galleries and experience Expressions of America for 50 percent off—both starting at just $10.

As New Orleans’s #1 attraction, the Museum offers a great escape from the summer heat, making this the perfect time for local visitors to see what’s new, or to discover this world-renowned institution for the first time.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see our newest special exhibits! The family-friendly Walt Disney Studios and World War II explores how one of America’s most beloved entertainment companies helped support Allied victory. The Go for Broke Spirit: Legacy in Portraits exhibit highlights the service, patriotism, and legacy of the second-generation Japanese American WWII veterans who persevered in the face of prejudice and risked their lives to fight for their country.

The 50 percent discount is limited to four admissions per ID. For an additional fee, visitors can include the 4D film experience Beyond All Boundaries and the interactive Final Mission: USS Tang Submarine Experience.

LOUISIANA RESIDENT DISCOUNT PRICING

Adult | $16.25

Senior (65+) | $13.75

Student | $10

Military (With ID) | $10

WWII Veterans | FREE

Expressions of America | $10

Beyond All Boundaries | $7

Second-Day Pass | $7