Junior Auxiliary of Houma to Host Sensory-Friendly Summer Splash Party

Join the Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA) for a Summer Splash Party on Saturday, July 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The JA Stars Committee will host the event at the Bayou Black Recreation Center at 3688 Southdown Mandalay Road in Houma. The party will take place at the splash pad and park, and it is specifically designed for individuals with special needs and their families. The summer party will include snacks, water, juice, and a welcoming environment for everyone to have fun in the sun!

“The goal for JA Stars is to provide sensory-friendly events for kids with special needs and their families in our area to enjoy in a safe and welcoming environment,” said JA STARS committee chair, Kori Eschette. “At our Summer Splash party, participants and their families will get to have some fun in the sun, splash around at the local splash pad, and enjoy some refreshing drinks and snacks. This will be the first of four events we will have this year.”

The Splash Party is a private event with limited space. Registrations can be made here.