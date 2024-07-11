Junior Auxillary of Houma Hosts Provisional Information Event for Potential Members

The Junior Auxillary of Houma (JAH) is hosting a Provisional Information event on July 25 for those interested in the service club.

The event will be held at the Downtown Centennial Plaza from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. It is an opportunity for potential members to meet current members and learn more about the purpose of the Junior Auxiliary. “Junior Auxiliary Chapters welcome a new class of provisional members each year, as current members complete their 5-year service commitments,” explained Brandy Pitre, Provisional Trainer, and JAH Vice President, “This ensures that our Chapter continues to have new volunteers, each of whom bring new experiences and ideas to our service program.”

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma is a 51-year-old organization consisting of women who are dedicated to serving their community. The organization provides services and activities to benefit women and children, the elderly, and those with physical or developmental issues that may hinder their participation in typical activities.

“As this year’s Vice President and Provisional Trainer, I am incredibly excited to invite local women into our organization and cannot wait to see their ideas come to fruition,” said Pitre.