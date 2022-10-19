Jurassic Quest set to roar into Houma

The largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in the country is gearing up to roar its way through Houma! Gather your family and head over to Jurassic Quest at the Barry P. Bonvillian Civic Center from November 4- 6.

The event will host a weekend full of family fun and adventures, featuring rides, activities, and the a dinosaur exhibit. The show includes a 50 foot long Megalodon, a 60 foot long sky-scraping Spinosaurus, and an 80 foot long Apatosaurus and a gigantic life size T-rex. In addition to the incredible show, the event will feature a giant fossil dig, a soft play area, a science fossil exhibit and more.

Strollers are welcomed, and coordinators encourage parents to bring their camera along to capture memories. “Jurassic Quest is a self-guided experience. The average length of stay to enjoy all Jurassic Quest has to offer is one to two hours,” reads a statement from Jurassic Quest.

Get tickets online to the three day exhibit here. The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.