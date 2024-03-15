Keep our community clean! Volunteers wanted for the 4th Annual Bayou Grand Caillou White Boot Clean Up

Ready to make a difference in your community? Join Keep Terrebonne Beautiful in their mission to create a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful environment for all!

The local organization is calling on volunteers to come together and tackle litter and debris along roadsides, highways, and waterways during our Bayou Grand Caillou White Boot Clean Up.

The clean-up will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Anchor Foursquare Church in Dulac. Registration will run from 7:00-9:00 a.m, volunteers will clean-up from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., and the celebration will happen from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Volunteers can sign up in advance here.

Let’s show Bayou Pride and work together for safer, cleaner communities! All volunteers will receive a stylish event t-shirt (while supplies last) and gain access to an awesome after-party celebration.

Remember, the more hands on deck, the greater the impact! Let’s make Bayou Grand Caillou shine together. For more information, please visit the event Facebook page

About Keep Terrebonne Beautiful: Keep Terrebonne Beautiful is a non-profit organization established in 2000 whose mission is to empower the citizens of Terrebonne Parish to take personal responsibility to prevent litter and beautify the parish.