Keep Terrebonne Beautiful hosts Pirate and Boots Festival

Local organization Keep Terrebonne Beautiful has announced their Pirate and Boots Festival will take place Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00am-6:00pm at Houma’s Downtown Marina. The event is in conjunction with Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Love the Boot Week as well as this year’s Earth Day.

The Pirate and Boots Festival will follow a small community clean-up event that morning, and will include vendor and craft booths, live music, activities for kids, food, fundraiser drinks for sale, and even a pirate costume contest for kids and adults. “We have also specifically booked vendors who are environmentally conscious– some of the artists work with found materials, for example,” said Keep Terrebonne Beautiful Executive Director Billie Richard. “It will also be a recycling-friendly event– everyone involved will be working towards our mission. We want to continue to show this pride in our community.”

The Pirate and Boots Festival is completely free for the public to enjoy–while making a difference in their local community. As said on the official flier, “the purpose of the event is two-fold. First, we want to celebrate our bayou heritage and keep our area clean. Second, we will be raising money to further the mission of Keep Terrebonne Beautiful.”

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/KeepTerrebonneBeautiful or email keepterrebonnebeautiful@gmail.com.