Keep Terrebonne Beautiful Kicks Off America Recycles Day® with Initiatives to Promote a Recycling Reality Check

Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, kicks off America Recycles Day® (ARD) on November 15th. ARD is an initiative aimed at encouraging and educating individuals on how to be more mindful of what they consume, where to recycle, and how to properly return valuable materials for reuse in their everyday lives. In support of this campaign, and with a commitment to fostering cleaner, greener communities, Keep Terrebonne Beautiful is spearheading a series of events and activities to raise awareness about recycling and its positive impact on our environment.

Keep Terrebonne Beautiful will be celebrated in Terrebonne Parish on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Terrebonne Folklife Culture Center (317 Goode St, Houma, LA).

At the event, residents can recycle the following items:

All computer-related electronics, including desktops, laptops, telephone systems, servers, gaming consoles, and more. These items will be collected by the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council, a nonprofit organization committed to electronic scrap reduction and making available refurbished computers and equipment to schools, other nonprofits, and low-income families.

Banking, legal, and other important documents. These items will be collected by Secure Shredding & Recycling and shredded while you watch.

Clothing items. These items will be collected for the Colonel Closet initiative, which provides clothing and other essential items to Nicholls State University students in need.

Mardi Gras beads and aluminum cans.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and organizations that would like to support Keep Terrebonne Beautiful and its America Recycles Day event. For more information, please contact Billie Babin Richard at keepterrebonnebeautiful@gmail.com.

“We are excited to celebrate America Recycles Day® with the Terrebonne Parish community,” said Billie Babin Richard, executive director of Keep Terrebonne Beautiful. “This event is a great opportunity to learn more about the importance of recycling and to make a difference for our environment.”

For more information about America Recycles Day® and Keep Terrebonne Beautiful, please visit www.keepterrebonnebeautiful.org.

Recognizing the widespread confusion about recycling—what works, what doesn’t, and how to do it right—this year, America Recycles Day will focus on the “Recycling Reality Check” campaign. This initiative aims to clarify materials recovery and dispel recycling myths. Through the hashtag #recyclingrealitycheck, organizations and individuals can connect and learn about the best recycling practices.

“We know there is a lot of confusion around recycling across the country,” said Jenny Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful. “In response, we aim to educate and inspire people to make environmentally responsible choices through the America Recycles movement. Every time renewable materials are recycled correctly, we are one step closer to a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful planet for future generations.”

America Recycles Day originated in 1994 and is a federally recognized day encouraging all Americans to focus on recycling. Nearly three decades later, ARD still stands as a testament to the exceptional dedication of our volunteers. Within the Keep America Beautiful network, over 16.5 million pounds of materials have been recycled in just the past year, including paper, plastics, electronics, and clothing, among other items. This total includes 535,918 pounds of beverage containers, equivalent to 16.6 million* containers. This figure reflects the collaborative efforts of KAB communities nationwide supporting recycling initiatives.

For more information about America Recycles Day or to find out how to participate in an upcoming event, please email: keepterrebonnebeautiful@gmail.com

Funding in support of America Recycles Day 2023 is provided by Altria, Anheuser-Busch, Heineken USA, International Bottled Water Association, Niagara Cares, and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company.

*Number based on the average weight of an empty container

About Keep Terrebonne Beautiful

Keep Terrebonne Beautiful is a non-profit organization established in 2000 whose mission is to empower the citizens of Terrebonne Parish to take personal responsibility for preventing litter and beautifying the parish.

About Keep America Beautiful®

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of 700 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.