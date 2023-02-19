Keep Terrebonne Beautiful to host Grand Caillou White Boot Clean Up

Local organization Keep Terrebonne Beautiful is sponsoring their third annual Grand Caillou White Boot Clean Up in Dulac on the morning of Saturday, March 18. “This is our third year doing it and we are really excited about it,” said Executive Director of Keep Terrebonne Beautiful Billie Richard. “It is headed by a great local volunteer, Jani Voisin. She is from Dulac, and this is a real passion project for her.” Richard explained that Keep Terrebonne Beautiful helps with the logistics of the clean up, but it is the work of the volunteers that makes it special and run so well.

“We really just want people to get out and help us clean up our Parish,” said Richard. “We want the people of Dulac to be able to take pride in their home.” While the clean up is located in Dulac, Richard emphasized that the event is open to all members of the community, and that everyone needs to be involved in keeping the parish clean. “We want to rally the whole community to help with this,” said Richard. “Litter we see in Dulac can come from up the bayou too. This clean up is for all of us to come together and help with.”

Those wishing to participate in the Grand Caillou Clean Up can register beforehand at www.keepterrebonnebeautiful.org, but are also welcome to show up the day of to register for the event. Participants will meet at the Anchor Foursquare Church in Dulac, and will be provided with garbage bags, grabbers, and safety equipment. “We want everyone to come out and help,” said Richard. “We are so excited!”

For more information, please contact keepterrebonnebeaitful@gmail.com.