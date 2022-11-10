The Vandebilt Catholic Key Club is set to host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11, 2022 in the Brother Alfred Kolb Center. All active and former military personnel are welcome to join us for breakfast in the cafeteria at 8:30 am, followed by the ceremony in the Kolb Center at 9:20 am. There will be performances by the Vandebelles, as well as the Vandebilt Catholic choir and symphonic band. Our speaker for this year’s ceremony will be Major Leroy Williams.

Mrs. Mary Catherine Gueldner, Key Club Moderator, stated, “It is our wish to honor our veterans and active military through this ceremony, especially family members of current students and Vandebilt alumni who are currently serving or have served in the armed forces. We are excited to be able to welcome our veterans back on campus this school year!”