Kiwanis Club of Houma to host Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival

Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation will host its third annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The annual event will serve as a fundraiser for the club featuring various dog-related vendors providing tips on grooming, pet care, and fun activities for both pet parents and their furry friends. The event will kick off with a canine parade followed by an award ceremony for the following categories: best dog costume, best owner/pet look alike costume, obedience, howling contest, largest/smallest dog, cutest puppy/dog, and ugliest dog.

The event will also include the coronation of king and queen. Owners can enter their pet by submitting an essay from their dog’s point of view. This year’s essay topic is “If my dog could talk, what would he or she say about life following Hurricane Ida?” Coordinators said the essay will be judged on cleverness, warmth and humor. Submissions can be sent to kiwanisofhouma@gmail.com, by October 22, 2002.

All proceeds for the event will benefit the Kiwanis Club of Houma, a non-profit organization that sponsors various community organizations including the Terrific Kids program, Play It Again Terrebonne instrument loan program, Books for Bikes, scholarships to Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College, high school Key Clubs and volunteering to help with events of other local non-profits.

Donations will be accepted as admission to the event. For more information and registration visit the Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation online.