Know your rights! Attorneys will be available at TPPL Dulac Branch this October

Be sure to know your rights so you do not lose your land!

On October 23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., attorneys will be available for consultations at the Dulac Branch of the Terrebonne Parish Public Library System. Attorneys from Southeast Louisiana Legal Services and Louisiana Appleseed will be present to address legal matters concerning property, disaster recovery, taxes, wills and estates, inherited property, and foreclosure mitigation.

For more information, please call (985) 563-2014, or visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library System Facebook. This program is made possible in partnership with: Southeast Louisiana Legal Services – SLLS, Louisiana Appleseed, AARP Foundation, American Red Cross of Louisiana, and the Terrebonne Parish Library System.