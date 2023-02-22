Krewe des Lutins inaugural ride celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

You’re in luck if you wanted an Irish-Italian parade in lower Lafourche Parish! The Lafourche Concert and Events Club (LCEC) will host the inaugural Krewe des Lutins through the town of Golden Meadow on March 18, 2023. The Krewe draws inspiration from a local legend of a marsh leprechaun for their name.

The parade will be in the popular and affordable, anything rides format. Parade organizers look forward to working with local partners to bring affordable vegetable throws for riders. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the parade, and for club events throughout the year. If you are interseted in participating, visit LCEC on Facebook.

Officially formed in April of 2022, the Lafourche Concert and Events Club strives to bring the community free or low-cost events for the whole family to enjoy, and to support the community during times of emergency.