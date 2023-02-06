Krewe of Houma’s to host Mardi Gras Extravaganza

Throw on your best Mardi Gras outfit and join the Krewe of Houmas for their Mardi Gras Extravaganza on February 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. following their parade at 12:30 p.m.!

“We are the only club to really host this type of event,” said Houmas member and Extravaganza captain John Casey. The Krewe of Houmas will ride on the Houma Westside route at 12:30 p.m. on February 21. Following their outdoor parade, the entire parade will ride again through the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center for participants to enjoy. The parade will culminate in a toast to the Krewe of Houmas 2023 King.

The Krewe of Houmas Extravaganza will also include a concert from the Atlanta-based band Party on the Moon. “This band is really great,” said Casey. “They have played at two different presidential inaugural balls– it is going to be an excellent show.” The Krewe of Houmas will also include a buffet and an open bar for participants.

Attendees must be 18+ and can purchase tickets to attend the Extravaganza for $75 online. Tickets include viewing space for the indoor parade, upfront access to the stage for the Party on the Moon performance, and access to the buffet and bar. For more information, contact info@kreweofhoumas.com





