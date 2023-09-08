Calling all card collectors! Right on the heels of their successful Houma event in June, Krispy Cards presents their upcoming Nicholls Sports Cards & Collectibles Show on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9:00a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Nicholls State University Ballroom Building in Thibodaux.

The upcoming Sports Cards & Collectibles Show will include over 85 tables hosting everyone from sports card vendors, to Pokemon card vendors, to shoe vendors– come buy or sell tons of unique collector items. Attendees will also be able to enjoy food, drinks, free parking, and door prizes. Entry is $5 for adults and kids enter for free– the first 40 kids at the show will get a FREE Pokémon pack. Participants might want to get to the Nicholls SportsCards & Collectible Show pretty early!

“This event will be something that the bayou area hasn’t seen before, and we urge all sports fanatics and collectors to come check it out,” said organizer Jayden Rougeau. “We will have over 100 vendors set up with their unique merchandise for costumers to browse and enjoy. This event will be great for Nicholls State and the community as a whole!”

For more information about the upcoming Nicholls Sports Cards & Collectibles Show, please visit their Facebook page, or call Jayden Rougeau at (985) 856-8591.