Krispy Cards to host Houma Sports Cards & Collectible Show this March

Calling all card collectors! Following two 2023 events in the Houma-Thibodaux area, Krispy Cards presents their next Sports Cards & Collectibles Show on Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 9:00a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott, 142 Library Drive, in Houma.

The upcoming Sports Cards & Collectibles Show will include over 50 tables selling a variety of different merchandise– come buy or sell tons of unique collector items. Entry is $5 for adults and kids enter for free.

“This event will be something that the bayou area hasn’t seen, we urge all sports fanatics and collectors to come check this event out. We will have lots of vendors set up with their unique merchandise, including sports cards and autographed helmets and jerseys,” said organizer Jayden Rougeau. “We will also be hosting lots of fun giveaways throughout the event. This event will be great for the community!”

For more information about the event, please visit Krispy Card’s Facebook page or call Rougeau at (985) 856-8591.