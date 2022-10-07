La Fete Des Vieux Temps returns to Raceland this weekend

SCIA Seeking Speakers for ‘Females Fueling Our Workforce’ Event
October 7, 2022
Tropical Storm Julia forms; not a threat to the U.S.
October 7, 2022

Called the “Festival of Old Times”, La Fete Des Vieux Temps features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. The festival is hosted annually by the Bayou Lafourche Festival Association. This organization is comprised of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept. (Community Crusaders), Lafourche Fire District No 1 Volunteers, the Raceland Lions Club and the Lockport Carnival Club. This annual fundraiser helps to assist these groups in continuing to provide for our community.


 

The festival takes place Friday, October 7 through Sunday October 9, and is held 4484 Highway 1 in Raceland, under the Hwy 90 bridge.

 

This weekend’s musical line-up is:

Friday:
6-8pm: Leon and the Hot Sauce Band
9am – 1am: No Posers


Saturday:
11am – 3pm: Tet Dur
4-7pm: Darel Gros & High Rollin Band
8-10:30pm: Mule Kick
10:30pm – 1am: Snapper and the Fish Sticks

Sunday:
11am – 2pm: Pot 2 La
3-6pm: Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition

 

The Weekend Ride Times and Prices are as follows: Pay One Price Weekend Arm Band is $75.00 (Starts at 6:00 pm Friday the 7th-close of rides each day) Daily prices are:
Friday 7th
7 pm – 11 pm – $25.00
Saturday 8th
11 am – 3 pm – $25.00
3:00 pm – 7 pm – $25.00
7:00 pm – 11:00 pm – $25.00
Sunday 9th
10:00 am – 2:00 pm – $25.00
2:00 pm – 6:00pm – $25.00
The weekend also includes a sauce piquante cook-off on Saturday, and a cornhole tournament on Sunday. Craft booths will be open Saturday and Sunday.
For event information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/lafetedesvieuxtemps.
Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

October 7, 2022

October 21 WBA Luncheon Features Local Entrepreneur and Non-Profit Founder

Read more