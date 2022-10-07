La Fete Des Vieux Temps returns to Raceland this weekend

Called the “Festival of Old Times”, La Fete Des Vieux Temps features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. The festival is hosted annually by the Bayou Lafourche Festival Association. This organization is comprised of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept. (Community Crusaders), Lafourche Fire District No 1 Volunteers, the Raceland Lions Club and the Lockport Carnival Club. This annual fundraiser helps to assist these groups in continuing to provide for our community.
The festival takes place Friday, October 7 through Sunday October 9, and is held 4484 Highway 1 in Raceland, under the Hwy 90 bridge.
This weekend’s musical line-up is:
Friday:
6-8pm: Leon and the Hot Sauce Band
9am – 1am: No Posers
Saturday:
11am – 3pm: Tet Dur
4-7pm: Darel Gros & High Rollin Band
8-10:30pm: Mule Kick
10:30pm – 1am: Snapper and the Fish Sticks
Sunday:
11am – 2pm: Pot 2 La
3-6pm: Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition