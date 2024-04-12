Ladybug Ball will be here in one week!

From the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center – The Ladybug Ball is a free, family-friendly event with a focus on environmental education for our youngest residents. This annual celebration and market includes educational programs and demonstrations concerning native plants, organic pest control, fruit and vegetable vendors, arts and crafts vendors, plant sales, and lots of kids activities.

It is also a fundraiser supporting the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit, tax exempt organization, that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.

This year’s Ladybug Ball will be held at the Wetlands Event Center located at 86 Valhi Blvd., Houma next to the Courtyard Marriott on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM! (Rain date is Sunday, April 21, 2024).

The event will feature arts and crafts, food, music, games, face painting, cookie decorating, petting zoo, and more. Dress as your favorite critter for the costume contest at 11:00 AM! Registration opens at 10:00 AM.

Educational Workshops Include:

10:30 AM – Spinning & Weaving Natural Fibers

11:30 AM – Don’t Be A Litterbug

12:30 PM – The Art of Beekeeping

Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Ladybug Ball a Greener Grounds Grant to support efforts to reduce waste and prevent litter. The Ladybug Ball strives to be a Zero Waste Festival by serving food in compostable containers, choosing to sell drinks in aluminum cans that can be recycled, and encouraging recycling by placing Zero Waste Stations throughout the grounds.

Girls on the Run Fun Run/Spring 5K begins at 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 20th. Registration opens at 8AM. Register here.

Also, join us at 1:00 PM as we release 100,001 ladybugs, and at 2:00 PM for the Litterbug Bash cleanup and help us to clean the community!

For more information, visit the official event Facebook.