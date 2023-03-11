Lafourche Central Market to kick off spring with weekend of events

The Lafourche Central Market announced a weekend of fun the first weekend of April! On Saturday April 1, the fun will kick off with a craft fair at 8 a.m. The event will will include live music, and food vendors in addition to the craft fair, followed by an egg hunt at 11 a.m. The market will remain open until noon.

On Sunday, April 2, Lafourche Central Market will host a BBQ Cook-Off benefitting the Central Lafourche FFA and Lafourche Parish 4-H. The event will kick off at 8 a.m., and will provide a day of fun. In addition to the cook-off, attractions include a petting zoo, swap and craft show, concessions, bounce houses, and an appearance from the Easter Bunny at 11 a.m. Entry to the Cook-Off is $25.

The Lafourche Central Market is located at 4484-LA 1 in Raceland. Visit the Lafourche Central Market on Facebook.