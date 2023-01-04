Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce takes pride in honoring their own each year by hosting their annual awards banquet. The 2023 Annual Awards Banquet will take place on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Larose Civic Center. “We look forward to celebrating our community and our membership by recognizing our sponsors and honoring our award recipients,” said the Lafourche Chamber.

Recognition this evening will be given to the 2022 Business & Industry, Business Person, Educator, Community Hero and Ambassador of the Year for their service or performance that has positively impacted the quality of life in Lafourche, Grand Isle and/or the bayou region of southeastern Louisiana.

This evening is also an opportunity to recognize Lafourche Chamber of Commerce leadership by installing the 2023 board of directors. Outgoing Chair of the Board Brennan Matherne from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will pass the leadership gavel on to incoming Chair Tad Lafont from Lady of the Sea General Hospital. The keynote speaker will be Chip Kline, Chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) Board and the Director of Coastal Activities for the State of Louisiana. Kline oversees all aspects of Louisiana’s coastal program and manages the day-to-day operations of the Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities.

Reservations are required to attend the annual awards. The banquet is brought to you in part by Platinum Pelican Presenting Sponsor Thibodaux Regional Health System. Sponsorship opportunities are available to showcase and promote your business. For more information, reservations or sponsorship opportunities visit the Lafourche Chamber online, call 985-693-6700 or email lin@lafourchechamber.com.