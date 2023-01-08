Lafourche Education Foundation Brings the Bayou King Cake Festival to the Bayou Region

The Lafourche Education Foundation is excited to announce the inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival, which will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Downtown Thibodaux. This fundraiser will allow guests to sample the taste of Mardi Gras and watch the Krewe of King Cake Children’s Wagon Parade.

The children’s parade will roll through Downtown Thibodaux at 1:30 PM. Following the parade, there will be live music from Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous as guests sample king cakes from local bakeries and bakers alike. Each ticket to the festival comes with a voting doubloon for guests to cast their vote for the “Best of the Bayou King Cake Festival.”

General Admission event tickets are $10.00 and are available on Eventbrite. VIP tickets and sponsorship opportunities are also available! King cake vendors can also register through Eventbrite.

Follow us on facebook at facebook.com/LafourcheEducationFoundation for event updates and information!

About LEF:

Since 1997, LEF’s mission has been to raise and invest funds for charitable purposes that support, improve, and advance public education in Lafourche Parish. We invite you to be a part of this exciting, first-of-its-kind event in the bayou region. The funds raised from this event will allow LEF to grow its recently reinstated New Teacher Grant Program and revitalize its competitive teacher grant and school-wide grant programs

