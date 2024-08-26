Lafourche Free Concealed Carry Courses Scheduled for September

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host two free concealed carry courses on Saturdays in September.

The courses will be held on September 7 and 21, 2024, at the LPSO Shooting Range at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. The free informational course will cover gun safety, storage, liability, and prohibited carrying locations. Residents are encouraged to take the training if they intend to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, also known as “constitutional carry.”

The course will begin at 8 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. with a break for lunch. Those taking the course as a prerequisite to obtain the state concealed carry permit must stay for the entire course. Those wishing to attend simply for informational purposes can leave at any time. All participants must bring a handgun in good working condition, 50 rounds of ammunition, eye protection (sunglasses or eyeglasses are sufficient), and ear protection (muffs or plugs).

The course is free, but online registration is required in advance due to the limited class size. Go to LPSO.net/classes to register for this course online. For more information, contact Captain Kevin Johnson at (985) 449-4481 or by email at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.