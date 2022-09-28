Lafourche libraries to celebrate 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week

October 9-15 is Fire Prevention Week, celebrated nationwide in remembrance of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Beginning on October 8, 1871, flames blazed through the city of Chicago, resulting nearly 300 fatalities, thousands of destroyed structures, and left over 100,000 citizens homeless.

Each year, fire departments across the country host events at schools and libraries in an effort to educate and provide fire safety tips to the public. In honor of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week the Lafourche Parish Public Libraries will partner with local fire departments to host safety classes at multiple branches throughout the parish.

Firefighters will visit the following branches during National Fire Prevention Week:

Bayou Blue Branch : Bayou Blue Fire Department- Monday, October 10, at 11 a.m.

Choctaw Branch: Choctaw Fire Department- Monday, October 10, at 1:30 p.m.

Gheens Branch: Vacherie- Gheens Fire Co. – Wednesday, October 12, at 4:45 p.m.

Larose Branch: Fire District #3- Thursday, October 13, at 1 p.m.

Lockport Branch: Lockport Fire Department- Thursday, October 13, at 10:30 a.m.

Raceland Branch: Fire District #1- Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m.

Thibodaux Branch : Thibodaux Fire Department- Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m.

Guests will have an opportunity to meet their local firefighters, receive safety tips, learn about preventative methods, and tour a fire truck. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.