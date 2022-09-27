Lafourche Library Announces October Lego Robotics Workshop

Lafourche Parish Library’s Thibodaux Branch will host a Lego Robotics workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. The program is geared towards children ages 6-12 and teaches young engineers how to build LEGO bricks and bring them to life using computer software and robotic components.

LPPL said the Lego Robotics program is a highly engaging and exciting activity for children to learn the fundamentals of programming and engineering. “This program is excellent at building 21st century STEM skills and inspiring innovation and critical thinking in kids,” reads a statement from LPPL.

Parents can register their child for the robotics workshop by stopping by the Thibodaux branch, located at 314 Saint Mary Street, by contacting the library at (985) 447-4119, or online at lafourche.org