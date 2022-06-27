Lafourche Library hosts Teacher Makerspace Mondays!

Decking the walls of classrooms and schools with art has been proven to increase a child’s self-confidence, self-understanding, and enhance their communication skills. In an effort to help local educators prepare their classrooms for the upcoming school year, Lafourche Parish Library will host a series of Edu-Make Teacher Makerspace Mondays.

The workshops will be held every Monday during the summer from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Thibodaux Branch. The workshop will provide a space for educators to create DIY projects for their classrooms, utilizing the library’s equipment and services to help make their school year a success. The following equipment will be provided at the workshop:

Cricut Maker

Glowforge

Ellison Die Cut Machine

Laminator (30 cents per sheet)

Button Maker (50 cents per button)

Combing Binding Machine (15 cents per comb)

Registration for the event is not required. Guests can request assistance at the circulation desk when arriving at the library. The Lafourche Parish Library Thibodaux Branch is located at 314 Saint Mary Street. For more information, visit Lafourche.org