The Office of Community Action’s monthly Commodity Distribution is currently underway, distributing non–perishable food items to families in need from now until all supplies run out. The distribution is being held at the Warren Harang Municipal Auditorium, located at 310 N Canal Blvd.

Residents of Lafourche Parish must meet income requirements and reside in the North Lafourche area. Registration for the commodity distribution can be completed on site.