Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter to offer FREE spay/neuter event for community cats

The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter will host a free spay/neuter event for community cats!

Spaying and neutering cats is extremely important, and can help:

Provide pets with a healthier, happier, and extended life expectancy

Prevent infections and malignant tumors

Reduce aggression in male pets and mess from female pets

Reduce the homeless pet epidemic

Eradicate pet euthanization

Diminish kill shelters

This event is for outdoor community cats, not resident pets. Please follow the below guidelines:

Residents must have a Lafourche Parish proof of residency

Cats MUST be in a humane cat trap or carrier

No pet/ indoor cats— this is solely for outdoor community cats

No kittens under 3 months old

Please drop cats off at 934 LA-3185 in Thibodaux before 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024 or Monday, January 29, 2024. Cats must be dropped off in a humane cat trap or carrier. Cats can be picked up and re-released into the communtiy at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter Facebook.