Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter to offer FREE spay/neuter event for community cats

January 20, 2024
January 20, 2024

The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter will host a free spay/neuter event for community cats!

 

Spaying and neutering cats is extremely important, and can help:

  • Provide pets with a healthier, happier, and extended life expectancy
  • Prevent infections and malignant tumors
  • Reduce aggression in male pets and mess from female pets
  • Reduce the homeless pet epidemic
  • Eradicate pet euthanization
  • Diminish kill shelters

 

This event is for outdoor community cats, not resident pets. Please follow the below guidelines:


  • Residents must have a Lafourche Parish proof of residency
  • Cats MUST be in a humane cat trap or carrier
  • No pet/ indoor cats— this is solely for outdoor community cats
  • No kittens under 3 months old

 

Please drop cats off at 934 LA-3185 in Thibodaux before 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024 or Monday, January 29, 2024. Cats must be dropped off in a humane cat trap or carrier. Cats can be picked up and re-released into the communtiy at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter Facebook.

