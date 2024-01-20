Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter to offer FREE spay/neuter event for community cats

Let the good times roll at the Krewe of Aphrodite Children’s Mini ParadeJanuary 20, 2024
The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter will host a free spay/neuter event for community cats!
Spaying and neutering cats is extremely important, and can help:
- Provide pets with a healthier, happier, and extended life expectancy
- Prevent infections and malignant tumors
- Reduce aggression in male pets and mess from female pets
- Reduce the homeless pet epidemic
- Eradicate pet euthanization
- Diminish kill shelters
This event is for outdoor community cats, not resident pets. Please follow the below guidelines:
- Residents must have a Lafourche Parish proof of residency
- Cats MUST be in a humane cat trap or carrier
- No pet/ indoor cats— this is solely for outdoor community cats
- No kittens under 3 months old
Please drop cats off at 934 LA-3185 in Thibodaux before 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024 or Monday, January 29, 2024. Cats must be dropped off in a humane cat trap or carrier. Cats can be picked up and re-released into the communtiy at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter Facebook.